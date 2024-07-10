Argentina vs Canada Live Streaming Copa America Semi-Final: Argentina will be squaring off against Canada in the semi-final match of the Copa America 2024 on Wednesday (IST) in New Jersey. Argentina received a major boost ahead of semi-final as head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that captain Lionel Messi is fit to play despite hamstring injury concerns. After missing Argentina's final group stage due to a thigh complaint, Messi returned to the field in their quarter-final triumph against Ecuador. On the other hand, Canada exceeded expectations by making it out of Group A ahead of South Americans Chile and Peru before pulling off a shock quarter-final win, on penalties, against Venezuela.

When will the Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final match take place?

The Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final match will take place on Wednesday, July 10 (IST).

Where will the Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final match be played?

The Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final match will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What time will the Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final match start?

The Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final match will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final match?

The Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final match will not be telecasted in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final match?

The Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final match will not be streamed in India.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)