Indian defender Anwar Ali's move from Mohun Bagan Super Giant To East Bengal has been a hot topic of debate for several months. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to Anwar a suspension for four months after finding him guilty of terminating his four-year loan deal with Mohun Bagan Super Giant. That isn't all, as a result of the Anwar Ali deal, his parent club Delhi FC, and East Bengal, the club he was recently loaned to, have been barred from registering new players for two transfer windows.

"Anwar Ali will serve a four-month sporting ban, while East Bengal and Delhi FC will face two transfer window bans, starting from the January transfer window. All three parties - Anwar Ali, Delhi FC and East Bengal - must pay Rs 12.90 crores in compensation to Mohun Bagan," AIFF's Players' Statue Committee (PSC) said in its judgment on Tuesday.

Four months of Anwar Ali's ban



Delhi FC and East Bengal are prohibited from signing any new players for TWO registration windows.



One of the pillars of the Indian national team's defence, Anwar has played 22 matches for the Blue Tigers so far since making his international debut in March 2022, winning the Tri-Nation series (2023), the Intercontinental Cup (2023) and the SAFF Championship (2023).

The 23-year-old has represented the national team at all age group levels from U-17 to the senior team. He was a vital member of the Indian team that participated in the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 on home soil.

Anwar rose through the youth set-up of the Minerva Academy before rising to prominence whilst playing for the AIFF's developmental side in 2017. In the Indian Super League, Anwar has played a total of 46 matches so far since 2021.

Besides being one of the finest centre-backs in the country, Anwar has also displayed his knack for scoring on multiple occasions. Anwar not only scored three goals and provided one assist across 26 matches last season, he was also the top scorer for Delhi FC in the 2021 I-League Qualifiers (four goals).

In last season's ISL, Anwar registered four clean sheets, 18 interceptions, 17 tackles, 45 successful duels. 19 successful aerial duels, 9 blocks, 67 recoveries, 52 clearances and 549 successful passes in 16 matches.

