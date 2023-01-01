Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr announced the signing of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo early Saturday. The deal signed by the Portuguese star is believed to be worth more than 200 million euros. The new contract will see Ronaldo playing in the gulf nation until June 2025. Given the aura Ronaldo has, there is no surprise that his new club is getting a great attention, ever since his name has been connected to it. And the confirmation of signing of the football star on Saturday has helped the club make a massive jump in the number of its followers.

As per ESPN, the number of followers for Al Nassr on Instagram was under 8,60,000 before the Ronaldo signing was announced, but after the move was made official, it has gone over 5.2 million.

Al-Nassr have DOUBLED their following in just a few hours since announcing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo



The Ronaldo effect pic.twitter.com/FAqxbW81JY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 30, 2022

On Twitter, Al Nassr now have a fan following of over 5 lakh.

"I can't wait to discover a new football league in a different country," said Ronaldo while talking about the signing.

The Portuguese star was pictured on the Al Nassr Twitter feed holding a blue and yellow shirt with his favoured number seven printed on the back.

"The vision with which Al Nassr operates is very inspiring, and I am delighted to join my teammates, so that together we can help the team achieve greater success," he added.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Al Nassr have won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, the last in 2019.

"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men's and women's football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia's recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential," Ronaldo further said.

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them, help the club to achieve success," he added.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIH Women's Nations Cup: Victorious Team India Receives Warm Welcome In Delhi