Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo continues to extend the boundaries of social reach, as his new YouTube channel 'UR - Cristiano' smashed several records within just one day of being launched. The footballer, who is already the most followed personality across different form of social media, has spread out his wings even more by starting to conquer the YouTube scene. Despite most videos being around one minute long, Ronaldo's channel breezed past 1 million subscribers in less than the duration of a football match. But, how much could he be earning right now from his new venture?

Ronaldo has already put up 12 videos on his YouTube channel, in less than two days. However, while the optimal YouTube video length is around 10 minutes, Ronaldo's staggering influence has ensured that even the small videos get millions of views. Ronaldo has already hit in excess of 20 million views on three separate videos.

According to a research by Thinkific, YouTube channels can make close to USD 6 per 1,000 views, taking the amount to a range between USD 1,200 to USD 6,000 per one million views.

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Along with his star attraction, ad revenue and signed sponsorships as a result of the recent YouTube success, Ronaldo could have already earned well in excess of a few hundred million USD.

The Portuguese forward currently sits on over 30 million YouTube subscribers, featuring videos with his son Cristiano Jr and partner Georgina Rodriguez, on topics such as ranking his Euro goals, freekick challenges or 'This or That' games.

On the field, Ronaldo scored 44 goals in the 2023-24 season for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. Despite a poor Euro 2024 - where he failed to score a single goal - Ronaldo has started off the 2024-25 season with three goals in three games.