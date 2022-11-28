With Argentina needing a win against Mexico to stay in contention for the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, an inspirational Lionel Messi rose to the task with a fine strike in the 64th minute of the Group C match on Saturday. After a largely mundane display by Argentina in the first half, it required a work of magic by Messi to lift the two-time champions. Defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match had left Argentina on the brink, knowing another loss would spell the end of their tournament chances. However, the goal by Messi changed the complexion of the match.

After the mercurial Messi fired home a low shot from 20 yards, Enzo Fernandez added a thunderbolt second goal for Argentina three minutes from time. Those two goals were enough for Argentina to register a 2-0 win over Mexico.

After such a relieving win, the mood in the Argentina camp was upbeat. In a video of their dressing room celebration, which has gone viral on social media, a joyous Messi can be seen shouting with joy. A green coloured shirt, which many Twitter users said was a jersey of Mexico, could be seen lying at his feet.

This has led to fury among some Mexico supporters, including multiple world boxing champion Canelo Alvarez, who said that Messi was disrespecting the Mexico jersey.

"Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag???" Alvarez wrote in a tweet in Spanish.

Vieron a Messi limpiando el piso con nuestra playera y bandera ???? — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

In following tweets, also in Spanish, he wrote, "He'd better pray to god that I don't find him. Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!! I'm not talking about the country (Argentina) I'm talking about Messi."

Que le pida a Dios que no me lo encuentre!! — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Ascomo respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del pas(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

The tweets have become viral now.

Messi's goal against Mexico meant he is tied with the late Diego Maradona on eight goals and 21 appearances at the World Cup for Argentina. It came a day after Argentines marked the second anniversary of Maradona's death.

His and Enzo Fernandez's goals were two rare moments of quality in an often poor and tense encounter where the occasion seemed to get to everyone, except seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi. But Argentina still need to win their final group match against Poland to guarantee a place in the knock-out stages.

