Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday after scoring twice in the final against France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The game ended 3-3 after extra-time, with Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick for the reigning champions. Messi also scored in the shoot-out as France missed two penalties, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saving Kingsley Coman's spot-kick. Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty for Argentina, sending the players and fans into raptures. Fans in Buenos Aires, which is the capital city of Argentina, gathered around the streets to celebrate the World Cup final win.

Fans thronged the streets with flags and poster of their hero Messi after La Albiceleste clinched the World Cup in a penalty shootout.

It is wild in Buenos Aires Argentina right now pic.twitter.com/io1GCz59k0 — Kardoso Media (@kardosomedia) December 18, 2022

The final was a torturous affair for many fans as Argentina lost a 2-0 half-time lead to be forced into extra-time.

Mbappe scored two late goals after Messi and Angel di Maria had put Argentina 2-0 up.

Messi then scored again during extra-time, before Mbappe converted another spot-kick to take the game to penalties.

Argentina eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties, lifting their third World Cup title (1978 and 1986).

Sponsored by Vuukle

Thousands of Argentina fans rose to salute Messi as he told them "we're champions of the world!" on the stadium microphone.

Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player in the tournament, while Mbappe had to settle with the Golden Boot, having scored eight goals.

Martinez, on the other hand, won the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper in the tournament.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

French Party In The Capital