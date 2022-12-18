Watch: Lionel Messi's Stunning Opener vs France In FIFA World Cup Final
FIFA World Cup: Argentina clearly dominated the first-half of the final match of the FIFA World Cup against France with a 2-0 lead, at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday
Argentina clearly dominated the first-half of the final match of the FIFA World Cup against France with a 2-0 lead, at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. After getting a penalty in the 23rd minute of the game, it was star player Lionel Messi, who rose to the occasion and provided Argentina with their first breakthrough of the night. The seven times Ballon d'Or awards winner, who got his sixth goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022, completely left the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris bamboozled, as he scored from the spot.
Watch: Messi's brilliant penalty to give Argentina 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute
Coming to the match, A 23rd-minute penalty from Argentina captain Lionel Messi and a 36th-minute strike from Angel Di Maria left the South Americans in a commanding position at the break.
Argentina are bidding to win the World Cup for the first time since a Diego Maradona-inspired victory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.