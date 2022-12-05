France forward Kylian Mbappe further gave his reputation of a goalscorer a huge boost with a brace against Poland in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Mbappe struck twice after Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for France, as his side secured quarter-finals progression with a 3-1 win. Courtesy of Mbappe's twin strikes, didn't just become the player with the most number of goals in this edition of the World Cup but also added a few new major milestones to his decorated resume.

With his double against Poland, Mbappe now has a total of 9 goals to his name in FIFA World Cups. To put the feat into context, the GOATs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have 9 and 8 goals respectively in their careers when it comes to the World Cups.

Here are a few major milestones Mbappe reached with his brace against Poland:

# Kylian Mbappe has 8 Men's World Cup goals, 2nd most for France all-time and he is just 23 Years of age.

Sponsored by Vuukle

# Kylian Mbappe passed Pele for most World Cup goals scored by a men's player before turning 24 years old (8).

What's incredible is that Mbappe is only 23 years old at the moment and has the majority of his career ahead of him. What's astonishing is that the young French striker already has more goals than legends like Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Suarez, Neymar, Thierry Henry, Rivaldo, Kempes, etc.

Even France coach Didier Deschamps was full of praise for Mbappe after the match

"It wasn't easy because Poland were well organised and tried to counter us," he told broadcaster TF1 after the match.

"Then there is Kylian with his ability to resolve all sorts of problems, and that's just as well for us.

"This team has been united from the beginning and obviously a result like this one confirms that. The joy is shared among everyone."

France, the defending champions, are truly one of the favourites to go the distance this time. And, it wouldn't be a surprise if Kylian Mbappe finishes the tournament as the top goalscorer.

Featured Video Of The Day

Brazil Icon Pele Moved To Palliative Care, Not Responding To Chemotherapy: Report