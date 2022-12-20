Lionel Messi finally found the missing piece in his career jigsaw as Argentina defeated France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Argentina emerged triumphant 4-2 in the penalty shootout after the scores were tied 3-3 in extra-time. Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty for Argentina but some of the cameras had their focus on Messi. As soon as Montiel put the ball past Hugo Lloris, a jubilant Messi went to the ground on his knees as he finally tasted World Cup glory.

The video of Messi's reaction has gone viral on social media, with fans cherishing the moment Messi finally became a World champion. Here's the video:

The reaction from Messi the moment Argentina won the World Cup



pic.twitter.com/1AycTgvGVv — Sara (@SaraFCBi) December 19, 2022

Messi, who scored 7 goals in the 2022 edition of the tournament and gave 3 assists, also won the Golen Ball, which is awarded to the best player of the tournament.

As for the match, Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to seven, and also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, one ahead of the Argentine skipper.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Emiliano Martinez took the Golden Glove for the World Cup's best goalkeeper, while his compatriot Enzo Fernandez, 21, was named the best young player.

Argentina's victory over France saw them claim the World Cup for the third time following their triumphs in 1978 and 1986.

