One of the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi, resumes action in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as Argentina take on Netherlands in the quarter-finals. The two sides have had contrasting journies in the tournament so far. While Argentina had to bounce back after the defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening match, Netherlands arrive into the last 8 contest without losing a single match. But, the Duch, under the coaching of Louis van Gaal, face their biggest test yet against the mighty South Americans, who will have the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner in their line-up.

Netherlands have seen Cod Gakpo putting in some exemplary performances in the campaign. Having scored in all three group matches, however, Gakpo blanked against the USA in the Round of 16. But, he continues to remain the biggest attacking threat in the Netherlands line-up. Argentina, on the other hand, might need some Messi magic to qualify for the semi-finals.

Netherlands vs Argentina Overall Head-To-Head

When it comes to the overall record, the Netherlands have the upper hand over Argentina. In 9 games that the two teams have faced against each other, the Dutch have come out on top in 4 matches and produced 2 draws. Only on 3 occasions have they suffered defeats.

The last time these two teams square-off, Argentina had beaten Netherlands 4-2 on penalties in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Head-To-Head

The two teams have come against each other on 5 occasions in the history of the FIFA World Cup. On two occasions, the Dutch emerged triumph and while the South Americans tasted victory in two matches. One match ended in a draw.

The first-ever World Cup match between them was held in 1974 and Johan Cruyff had inspired his Netherlands team to a 4-0 win.

Netherlands vs Argentina Streaming and Telecast information

The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Saturday) and can be streamed live on Jio Cinema app. The match will be broadcast on the Sports18 channel as well.

