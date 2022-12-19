The FIFA World Cup Golden Ball is presented to the best player of the tournament and after scoring 6 goals and registering 3 assists in the 2022 event in Qatar, there was little doubt who would be awarded the honour. Argentina captain Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball and thus became the first player in the history of the tournament to have won the award twice. Messi was adjudged the best player in 2014 as well, when the Albicelestehad finished runners-up to Germany.

But there was no stopping the Blue and White machine of Argentina on Sunday night as first-half goals from Messi and Angel Di Maria gave them the advantage against defending champions France. It looked like tge match would be settled in 90 minutes but twin strikes from France's hero Kylian Mbappe sent the match into extra time.

Messi struck again for Argentina but Mbappe became only the second player in history to score a World Cup final hat-trick to send the match to penalties. Argentina eventually prevailed as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept his cool to make a crucial save.

Argentina had started the tournament with a shock loss against Saudi Arabia but they regrouped and produced great performances one after another to eventually win their third World Cu title, 36 years after the legendary Diego Maradona had led them to their second title.

Full List Of Golden Ball Winners

Sponsored by Vuukle



Year Golden Ball Silver Ball Bronze Ball

2022 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2018 Luka Modric (Croatia) Eden Hazard (Belgium) Antoine Griezmann (France)

2014 Lionel Messi (Argentina) Thomas Muller (Germany) Arjen Robben (Netherlands)

2010 Diego Forlan (Uruguay) Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands) David Villa (Spain)

2006 Zinedine Zidane (France) Fabio Cannavaro (Italy) Andrea Pirlo (Italy)

2002 Oliver Kahn (Germany) Ronaldo (Brazil) Hong Myung-bo (South Korea)

1998 Ronaldo (Brazil) Davor Suker (Croatia) Lilian Thuram (France)

1994 Romario (Brazil) Roberto Baggio (Italy) Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

1990 Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) Lothar Matthaus (W Germany) Diego Maradona (Argentina)

1986 Diego Maradona (Argentina) Harald Schumacher (W Germany) Preben Elkjaer (Denmark)

1982 Paolo Rossi (Italy) Falcao (Brazil) Rummenigge (W Germany)

Featured Video Of The Day

Shubman Gill likely to make way for Rohit Sharma: Experts