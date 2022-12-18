The deadline day has arrived! As Argentina take on France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi is hoping to win the most-coveted trophy in world football on his last attempt. In total, Messi has featured in 5 World Cup finals but hasn't been able to win the FIFA World Cup in any of those occasions. On Sunday, in Qatar, Messi would hope to change the course of history. While France remain formidable opponents, Messi does have immense support in his favour. Amid the buzz over the final, a 7-year-old tweet from a fan has gone viral.

The tweet that has gone viral on social media ahead of the final was posted by a fan (@josepolanco10) on March 21, 2015. In the tweet, he had predicted that Messi would win the World Cup with Argentina on December 18, 2022. Fast forwarding to present, Messi's Argentina are actually involved in a FIFA World Cup final against France in Qatar.

Here's the tweet:

"December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years," the fan wrote.

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

The tweet from the fan has already garnered over 17,000 retweets and more than 54,000 likes.

Messi, playing in his fifth and final World Cup, is hoping to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986.

In his way stand the prolific Kylian Mbappe and a France team aiming to win back-to-back World Cups for the first time since Pele's Brazil in 1958

Messi, 35, has collected seven Ballon d'Or awards for the best player in the world, but his last trip to the World Cup final ended in the bitter disappointment of defeat to Germany in 2014.

With AFP inputs

