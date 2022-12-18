Lionel Messi - that is one name that will reverberate all round the sporting world after Argentina edged past France in the final of the FIFA World Cup. This is reportedly Messi's last World Cup and he achieved a historic feat in it. Messi had given Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the first half before Angel Di Maria made it 2-0. The Argentinians looked to be cruising to victory until Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes to level it at 2-2. France looked the likelier team to go on and win it, but Messi put Argentina 3-2 ahead in extra-time after poking home from close range after Lautaro Martinez's shot was parried by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores Crucial 3rd Goal For Argentina In FIFA WC Final

Watch: Messi Gives Argentina 1-0 lead

But there was more drama two minutes from the end of extra-time when Montiel conceded a penalty for handball.

Messi's Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Mbappe stepped up to score from the spot for the second time to take the game to penalties. In an extraordinary night of high drama, Argentinian substitute Gonzalo Montiel stroked home the winning spot-kick to seal an agonising shoot-out loss for defending champions France.

With AFP inputs

