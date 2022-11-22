Argentine superstar Lionel Messi started his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign on the best note possible as he scored his first goal of the tournament in the opening match against Saudi Arabia itself. With this goal, Messi surpassed his idol Diego Maradona to achieve a big feat and he has now become the first Argentina player to score a goal in four different World Cups.

Messi had successfully converted a penalty in the first-half to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. The Group C fixture started on the best note possible for Argentina with the superstar's strike.

With this goal, Messi surpassed the likes of Gabriel Batistuta (1994, 1998 and 2002) and Diego Maradona (1982, 1986 and 1994) and he has become the first Argentine player to net a goal in four different World Cups.

This is Messi's fifth World Cup appearance. He had earlier netted goals in 2006, 2014, 2018 World Cup campaigns.

Messi has joined the likes of Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo in the elite list of players to score at four World Cup tournaments.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The match though took a massive turn in the second half as Saudi Arabia scored two quick goals to go into the lead.

Featured Video Of The Day

BCCI Scraps Selection Committee Led By Chetan Sharma, Invites Fresh Applications