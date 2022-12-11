Defending champions France remain on course to become the first side since Brazil 60 years ago to successfully defend the World Cup, after their 2-1 win over England in the quarter-final on Saturday. Olivier Giroud scored the winner and Harry Kane missed a late penalty as holders France beat England 2-1 in a tense World Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Aurelien Tchouameni had swept France into a first-half lead only for Kane to equalise from the spot nine minutes into the second half. England were the better side for long stretches of the game at Al Bayt Stadium but, almost from nowhere, France went back in front when Giroud headed home with 11 minutes left.

Kane then blazed his second penalty of the game over the bar as England's wait to win a first major international trophy since the 1966 World Cup goes on.

France had created nothing in the second half, but then Giroud forced an excellent save from Pickford following a Dembele knockdown, and moments later they struck.

Griezmann whipped in a tremendous cross from the left for Giroud to head in with the aid of a touch off Maguire. That was not game over, as Theo Hernandez was penalised for a shove on substitute Mason Mount when the referee gave a spot-kick following a VAR review.

But this time Kane -- with his country's outright goal record in sight -- blazed over, and England's World Cup dream was over too. After the missed opportunity, Mbappe seemed ecstatic. The image has gone viral.

Mbappe laughing at Kane missing the penalty. It's hilarious pic.twitter.com/LJKi0UDmiR — Plutopanther71 (@henryagyepong71) December 10, 2022

The defeat against France means that England's wait for the coveted FIFA World Cup title goes on.

Sponsored by Vuukle

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

We Will Work Together: PT Usha, IOA President