Argentina defeated France 4-2 (3-3) in the summit clash to lift the FIFA World Cup 2022 title. The South American nation won the coveted trophy after a hiatus of 36 years. However, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez grabbed a lot of attention but for all the wrong reason after he mocked the French star Kylian Mbappe during the victory bus parade, which was conducted in the capital city of Buenos Aires to celebrate the victory of the Lionel Messi-led side. During the bus parade, Martinez was seen holding a baby toy with Kylian Mbappe's face on it.

This invited a lot of backlash against him on the social media where fans came forward and called-out the Argentina goalkeeper for his mean act.

However, Mbappe gave a very cool response to the incident and termed it as a "futile thing".

"Celebrations are not my problem. I don't waste energy on such futile things," BBC Sport quoted Mbappe as saying to RMC Sport.

According to a recent report, the president of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet has lodged a formal complaint with Argentina Football Association (AFA) over the goalkeeper making fun of Mbappe during the victory parade of Argentina national football team.

"I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation, I find these excesses abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand," said Le Graet as quoted by Ouest-France. "This is going too far. Mbappe's behavior has been exemplary."

On the other hand, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has said that he will speak to Martinez about the Argentina goalkeeper's controversial World Cup celebrations when he returns to club duty with the Premier League side. Martinez made a key save to deny Randal Kolo Muani in extra-time and then denied Kingsley Coman in a penalty shoot-out in Qatar as Argentina beat France in a thrilling final.

With AFP Inputs

