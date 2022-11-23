Story ProgressBack to home
FIFA World Cup 2022: Injury Scare For England Captain Harry Kane, To Have Ankle Scan - Reports
FIFA World Cup: Kane, who was the top scorer at the last World Cup in Russia, has a history of ankle injuries.
England captain Harry Kane reacts after being tackled in the match against Iran© AFP
England captain Harry Kane is due to have a scan on his ankle, two days before his country face the United States in the World Cup, reports said on Wednesday. Kane left the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday with strapping to his ankle after the 6-2 win over Iran but took part in a light training session on Tuesday.
Gareth Southgate's side face the Americans on Friday knowing that a victory would guarantee them a place in the knockout stage.
Kane, who was the top scorer at the last World Cup in Russia, has a history of ankle injuries.
