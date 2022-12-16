Antoine Griezmann has been exceptional for France in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, playing a different role to what most football fans are used to. The 31-year-old has generally featured in attack over the years, behind the front two of Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud. However, Griezmann has put on brilliant performances as a box-to-box midfielder, and his defensive side of the game has not gone unnoticed. France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final on Thursday to set up a final clash with Argentina.

Notably, France came into the tournament without star midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, who are both out injured.

Following Les Blues' win over the Atlas Lions, Pogba compared Griezmann with Kante, following his reinvention as a ball-winning midfielder during the tournament.

"Griezmannkante," Pogba wrote on his Instagram story, along with a thinking emoji.

Griezmann picked up the player of the match award for his performance against Morocco.

Notably, Pogba and Kante played a huge role in France's 2018 World Cup win.

France will take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final at the Lusail Stadium.

"Any team with Messi is a totally different proposition," said Griezmann, a former team-mate of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at Barcelona.

"We know how Argentina play. They're a difficult team to play and they seem to be on top form. It isn't only Messi. They have a strong side around him. We know it's going to be a tough game and they're going to have a lot of supporters with them."

(With AFP Inputs)

