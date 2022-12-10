Spanish referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz was the busiest man at the Lusail Stadium on Friday as Argentian defeated the Netherlands on penalties to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Argentina led 2-0 until the 83rd minute before the Netherlands' striker Wout Weghorst scored twice off the bench to force extra-time, which sparked tension between the two sides. Antonio Mateu Lahoz handed out 13 yellow cards throughout a feisty encounter, and was later criticed by many, including Lionel Messi, for some of his decisions.

Messi set-up Argentina's opener, which was scored by Nahuel Molina, before doubling Argentina's advantage from the penalty spot.

While Argentina managed to edge out the Netherlands, the tension between the two sides seemed to continue further down the tunnel as the Argentina captain lashed out at Weghorst during a post-match interview.

"Who are you looking at? Go ahead you stupid," Messi was heard as saying on air in Spanish.

QUE MIRAS BOBO JAJAJAJAJAJAJAA BASADO MI CAPITAN pic.twitter.com/yoFUNu9eCO — La Scaloneta (@LaScaloneta) December 9, 2022

The presenter, who was interviewing Messi, asked the the star player to calm down.

Notably, Messi also had a altercation with the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, who later announced that he has decided to step down from his role as head coach.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Argentina will now take on Croatia in the first semi-final on Wednesday, December 14.

Croatia, who finished as runner ups in the previous edition, stunned five-time champions Brazil, also on penalties.

After Neymar Jr had scored for Belgium, Bruno Petkovic scored off the bench as Croatia took the game to penalties, where they prevailed.

Dominik Livakovic denied Rodrygo Goes, while Marquinhos hit the post, sending Croatia into the last 4.

Featured Video Of The Day

Fans Of This Team Celebrated Despite Loss To England In World Cup