France take on Morocco in the second semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday, with Lionel Messi's Argentina lying in wait after another dazzling performance from the diminutive magician. The Copa America champions swept aside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to give the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner the chance to crown his career in style. Defending champions France know victory against surprise package Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy.

Didier Deschamps' France are heavy favourites to win at the Al Bayt Stadium but face a team that have conceded just once in their extraordinary run to the semi-finals.

Morocco, topped a group containing Croatia and Belgium before beating Spain on penalties and then dumping Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal out of the tournament. They are the first African side and the first Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.

When will the France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match be played?

The France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will be played on Thursday, December 15.

Where will the France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match be played?

The France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

What time will the France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match start?

The France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match?

The France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the France and Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match?

The France and Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will be streamed on the Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

