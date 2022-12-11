The results from all 4 quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are out and the line up for the semi-finals is decided. Defending champions France and South American giants Argentina sealed their progression into the last 4 of the tournament with nervy wins while Croatia and Morocco arguably defeated stronger opponents to earn their place in the semi-finals. The four teams will now square-off in the penultimate round of the competition, hoping to book their spot in the elusive FIFA World Cup final, which is to be held on October 18.

France will face the surprising north Africans in a semi-final on Wednesday, earning their place when Olivier Giroud's header proved the difference at Al Bayt Stadium. England were the best side for large parts of the match but Giroud scored when it mattered most, rising above Harry Maguire to nod the ball into the net on 78 minutes for his 53rd goal for France.

As England desperately searched for an equaliser, they were thrown a late lifeline when Theo Hernandez needlessly shoved over Mason Mount and the referee gave a spot-kick following a VAR review. But Kane blasted his kick high over the crossbar, spurning the chance to send the game into extra time.

Earlier on Saturday, Morocco beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 1-0 thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header to go further than any African team ever has at a World Cup.

Morocco, ranked 22 in the world before the tournament started, have surpassed the three other African sides to reach the quarter-finals -- Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals full schedule:

Tuesday, December 14

Argentina vs Croatia, Lusail Stadium, 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, December 15

Morocco vs France, Al Bayt Stadium, 12:30 AM IST

With AFP inputs

Lionel Messi's Argentina In Semis Of World Cup