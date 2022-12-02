Ghana will be facing their Uruguay in their last Group H match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday. Ghana are at the second spot in the points table with a total of 3 points while Uruguay are at the bottom with only one point. Ghana only to defeat Uruguay in order to qualify for the Round of 16 while the Luis Suarez's team will have to depend on the result of South Korea's match against Portugal.

When will the Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H match be played?

The Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H match will be played on Friday, December 2.

Where will the Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H match will be played?

The Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

When will the Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H match begin?

The Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H match in India?

The Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H match?

The live streaming for Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H match will be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

