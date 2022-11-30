Story ProgressBack to home
Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup Live Score: Offside Flag Denies Tunisia Opener vs France; Australia 0-0 Denmark
FIFA World Cup 2022, Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark Live: France are already through to the Round of 16. Any of the other 3 teams can join them.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark: France are in Round of 16.© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark Live: Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand admitted on Tuesday that "emotions are very, very high" for their must-win World Cup clash against a dogged Australia. With holders France already qualified for the last 16 from Group D, Australia are in pole position to join them in the knockout rounds with three points from two games. Going into the final round of Group D games on Wednesday, Denmark are third and Tunisia fourth, both with one point. Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark must beat Australia and hope Tunisia do not do likewise against France if they are to extend their stay in Qatar. (Australia vs Denmark Live Matchcentre) (Tunisia vs France Live Matchcentre)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D Football Matches between Tunisia and France straight from Education City Stadium and Australia vs Denmark match straight from Al Janoub Stadium
- 20:46 (IST)Australia vs Denmark LIVE: Danes with 62% possesionAt around the 15-minute mark, Denmark have kept about 62% possession against Australia. They've also had 3 attempts on goal, of which one was on target.
- 20:44 (IST)Tunisia vs France LIVE: Khazri goes downKhazri goes down in the penalty box but the referee isn't interested. No penalty for Tunisia but they are threatening France with their repeated attacks.
- 20:39 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Offside flag denies TunisiaTunisia seem to have scored the opener from an indirect free-kick. The celebrations were cut short as the linesman's flag came up. It is an early warning for France.
- 20:35 (IST)Australia vs Denmark LIVE: Aziz Behich bookedOnly 3 minutes into the first-half and Aziz Behich of Australia has received a yellow card. Not the perfect way to begin a match as he would need to be cautious now.
- 20:34 (IST)Tunisia vs France LIVE: Khazri gets medical attentionJust minutes into the first-half, the Tunisian captain had to seen medical attention for an injury. Nothing serious though as he returned on the pitch just a minute later.
- 20:28 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: It's kick-off timeThe national anthems are over in both the matches. It's time for the on-field action to begin. France are being captained by Raphael Varane as the team made 9 changes for the match.
- 20:15 (IST)Australia vs Denmark: Stat alert!Danish defender Andreas Christensen is the only player to score for Denmark so far in the tournament. Kasper Hjulmand’s side has only registering six shots on target across their two matches so far.
- 19:59 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: France giving rookies a chanceFrance have made a number of changes in the team, giving some rookies a chance as they are already through to the next round, most-likely as group leaders. Kolo Muani is a name that would be in the spotlight for sure.
- 19:42 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Group D scenarioFrance are already through to the Round of 16 but the second place is open for all three of Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. Australia have 3 points at present while Denmark and Tunisia have one point each.
- 19:38 (IST)Australia vs Denmark: Here are the line-ups!Here's how Australia and Denmark are lining up for their final Group D game:Australia XI: Ryan, Behich, Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Irvine, McGree, Mooy, Leckie, Goodwin, DukeDenmark XI: Schmeichel, Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle, Hojbjerg, Jensen, Eriksen, Skov Olsen, Braithwaite, Lindstrom
- 19:37 (IST)Tunisia vs France: Line-ups are out!Here's how France and Tunisia are lining up for their final Group D match:Tunisia XI: Dahmen, Kechrida, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Maaloul, Skhiri, Laidouni, Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, KhazriFrance XI: Mandanda, Disasi, Konate, Varane, Camavinga, Fofana, Tchouameni, Veretout, Guendouzi, Coman, Kolo Muani
