FIFA World Cup 2022, Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark Live: Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand admitted on Tuesday that "emotions are very, very high" for their must-win World Cup clash against a dogged Australia. With holders France already qualified for the last 16 from Group D, Australia are in pole position to join them in the knockout rounds with three points from two games. Going into the final round of Group D games on Wednesday, Denmark are third and Tunisia fourth, both with one point. Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark must beat Australia and hope Tunisia do not do likewise against France if they are to extend their stay in Qatar. (Australia vs Denmark Live Matchcentre) (Tunisia vs France Live Matchcentre)

Australia vs Denmark LIVE: Danes with 62% possesion At around the 15-minute mark, Denmark have kept about 62% possession against Australia. They've also had 3 attempts on goal, of which one was on target. At around the 15-minute mark, Denmark have kept about 62% possession against Australia. They've also had 3 attempts on goal, of which one was on target.

Tunisia vs France LIVE: Khazri goes down Khazri goes down in the penalty box but the referee isn't interested. No penalty for Tunisia but they are threatening France with their repeated attacks. Khazri goes down in the penalty box but the referee isn't interested. No penalty for Tunisia but they are threatening France with their repeated attacks.

FIFA World Cup LIVE: Offside flag denies Tunisia Tunisia seem to have scored the opener from an indirect free-kick. The celebrations were cut short as the linesman's flag came up. It is an early warning for France. Tunisia seem to have scored the opener from an indirect free-kick. The celebrations were cut short as the linesman's flag came up. It is an early warning for France.

Australia vs Denmark LIVE: Aziz Behich booked Only 3 minutes into the first-half and Aziz Behich of Australia has received a yellow card. Not the perfect way to begin a match as he would need to be cautious now. Only 3 minutes into the first-half and Aziz Behich of Australia has received a yellow card. Not the perfect way to begin a match as he would need to be cautious now.

Tunisia vs France LIVE: Khazri gets medical attention Just minutes into the first-half, the Tunisian captain had to seen medical attention for an injury. Nothing serious though as he returned on the pitch just a minute later. Just minutes into the first-half, the Tunisian captain had to seen medical attention for an injury. Nothing serious though as he returned on the pitch just a minute later.

FIFA World Cup LIVE: It's kick-off time The national anthems are over in both the matches. It's time for the on-field action to begin. France are being captained by Raphael Varane as the team made 9 changes for the match. The national anthems are over in both the matches. It's time for the on-field action to begin. France are being captained by Raphael Varane as the team made 9 changes for the match.

Australia vs Denmark: Stat alert! Danish defender Andreas Christensen is the only player to score for Denmark so far in the tournament. Kasper Hjulmand's side has only registering six shots on target across their two matches so far. Danish defender Andreas Christensen is the only player to score for Denmark so far in the tournament. Kasper Hjulmand's side has only registering six shots on target across their two matches so far.

FIFA World Cup LIVE: France giving rookies a chance France have made a number of changes in the team, giving some rookies a chance as they are already through to the next round, most-likely as group leaders. Kolo Muani is a name that would be in the spotlight for sure. France have made a number of changes in the team, giving some rookies a chance as they are already through to the next round, most-likely as group leaders. Kolo Muani is a name that would be in the spotlight for sure.

FIFA World Cup LIVE: Group D scenario France are already through to the Round of 16 but the second place is open for all three of Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. Australia have 3 points at present while Denmark and Tunisia have one point each. France are already through to the Round of 16 but the second place is open for all three of Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. Australia have 3 points at present while Denmark and Tunisia have one point each.

Australia vs Denmark: Here are the line-ups! Here's how Australia and Denmark are lining up for their final Group D game:

Australia XI: Ryan, Behich, Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Irvine, McGree, Mooy, Leckie, Goodwin, Duke

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle, Hojbjerg, Jensen, Eriksen, Skov Olsen, Braithwaite, Lindstrom

Tunisia vs France: Line-ups are out! Here's how France and Tunisia are lining up for their final Group D match:

Tunisia XI: Dahmen, Kechrida, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Maaloul, Skhiri, Laidouni, Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Khazri

France XI: Mandanda, Disasi, Konate, Varane, Camavinga, Fofana, Tchouameni, Veretout, Guendouzi, Coman, Kolo Muani

