Spain will take on Costa Rica in a FIFA World Cup Group E fixture at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. Spain have the third youngest squad at the World Cup, with Luis Enrique leaning on younger talents while some older players like Sergio Ramos were left out of the squad. La Roja hope to make a far smoother entrance than they did in Russia, where Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament for accepting the Real Madrid job. Costa Rica, on the other hand, will rely on their veterans, Bryan Ruiz and and Keylor Navas.

When will the Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, November 23.

Where will the Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 match start?

The Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

