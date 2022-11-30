FIFA World Cup 2022, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live: Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski head into Wednesday's showdown between Argentina and Poland with the futures of what could be their final World Cup adventures hanging in the balance. Either one of two of the biggest stars of European club football could fail to qualify for the knockout stages in Qatar and end their careers without tasting glory at the most prestigious tournament of all. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 to salvage their campaign and sit second, level on three points with the Saudis and one behind leaders Poland and only a win will guarantee that 35-year-old Messi's Qatar campaign continues into December. (Poland vs Argentina Live Matchcentre) (Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Matchcentre)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C Football Matches between Poland and Argentina straight from Stadium 974 and between Saudi Arabia and Mexico straight from Lusail Stadium:

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Here are the line-ups! Here are the line-ups for the second Group C match, between Saudi Arabia and Mexico:



Saudi Arabia XI: Al Owais; Al Tambakti, Al Amri, Al Bulayhi; Al Ghanam, Alhassan, Kanno, Abdulhamid; Albrikan, Al Shehri, Aldawsari

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Sánchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Álvarez, Chávez, Pineda; Lozano, Martínez, Vega Share Link

November 30 2022 23:38 (IST) Poland vs Argentina: Line-ups are out! Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Group C matches. Here are the line-ups for Poland vs Argentina match:



Poland XI: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina Lucero, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Di María, Álvarez, Messi Share Link

