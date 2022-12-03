Netherlands will face USA in the first Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. Netherlands registered two wins out of three and became the table-toppers of Group A. On the other hand, USA had only one win and two draws and ended up in the second position in Group B points table. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward in order to make it to the quarterfinals.

When will the Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16 match be played?

The Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16 match will be played on Saturday, December 3.

Where will the Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16 match will be played?

The Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16 match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

When will the Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16 match begin?

The Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16 match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16 match in India?

The Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16 match?

The live streaming for Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16 match will be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

