Croatia captain Luka Modric says his team must "put aside" the memories of their run to the 2018 World Cup final ahead of their opening game against Morocco in Qatar. Modric was named player of the tournament four years ago as Croatia reached the final for the first time before losing 4-2 to France in Moscow. "Whatever we've been through during the 2018 World Cup was an unforgettable experience but we need to put it aside and focus on what is ahead of us," Modric said on Tuesday. "Many players from Russia are not here. We have new players, fresh blood and new energy. "We also have some veteran players who have helped the young ones adjust. This is a new tournament and we have to look at it this way. We have to leave it all out on the pitch."

When will the Senegal vs Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, November 23.

Where will the Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 match start?

The Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA President's Message Got Lost In Translation: Tracey Holmes, ABC Broadcaster