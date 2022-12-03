Argentina will take on Australia in the second Round of 16 match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Sunday (IST). Argentina faced a major blow after they lost to Saudi Arabia in their first group stage match but showed a massive comeback and finished as the Group C toppers. Australia on the other hand, have equal number of points and finished in the second position in Group D.

When will the Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16 match be played?

The Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16 match will be played on Sunday, December 4 (IST).

Where will the Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16 match will be played?

The Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16 match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

When will the Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16 match begin?

The Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16 match in India?

The Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16 match?

The live streaming for Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16 match will be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

