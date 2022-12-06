The FIFA World Cup 2022 is entering the most exciting stage of the tournament, where top teams will be up against each other in the final few rounds of the tournament. Argentina and Brazil -- two South American giants who have already passed the Round of 16 stage -- are just one step away from facing each other in a possible semi-final clash of the tournament. Such a situation would see Neymar and Messi, two of the finest forwards in the world at present, teammates at French club Paris-Saint Germain and also great friends, square off against each other.

Brazil came up against South Korea in the Round of 16 of the tournament and secured a thumping 4-1 victory to march into the quarter-finals. In the next round, the Selecao are scheduled to face the runners-up of the last edition of the FIFA World Cup, Croatia. A victory over Luka Mordic's side would take the 5-time world champions into the semi-finals of the tournament.

Argentina, who didn't have the easiest of paths to the Round of 16, came up against Australia in their first knockout match and secured a 2-1 victory to go through. In the quarter-finals, they are scheduled to take on Netherlands who have looked mighty impressive so far. A victory over the Dutch would take Lionel Messi's side to the semi-finals where they will be up against the Brazilians.

It has to be remembered that Brazil and Argentina had squared off against each other in the final of 2021 Copa America where Angel di Maria's sole strike had given La Albicelste a 1-0 win.

At a stage as big as the semi-finals, there aren't any favourites but going by how Brazil have performed in the tournament so far, they are expected to hold a slight edge over Argentina.

