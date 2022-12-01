The Group F in FIFA World Cup 2022 has actually turned out to be the 'Group of Death'. Croatia, the runners-up from the 2018 edition of the tournament, have done well to get 4 points from 2 matches while Morocco are occupying the second spot with 4 points too. Belgium, with one defeat and one win to their name, only have 3 points in 2 matches. Canada, the 4th placed team, is already out having not managed to get a single point from their first two matches.

Going into the final round of fixtures in Group F, Croatia and Morocco are the favourites to progress while Belgium stand on tricky ground. Here's what the scenario looks like:

Croatia:Up against Belgium in their final group game, the equation is simplest for Luka Modric's men. A win or draw against Belgium would see them qualify for the Round of 16. A defeat would also be enough if Canada beat Morroco in their last match.

Morocco:Into a similar boat as Croatia, Morocco need a win or a draw against Canada to confirm their qualification into the round of 16. A defeat would also be enough for them to progress if Croatia either beat or draw against Belgium in their last match.

Belgium: A victory over Croatia is almost a must for Belgium to qualify for the Round of 16. A draw might also be enough if Morocco get beaten by Canada with at least a 4-goal margin. A defeat would see them get knocked out.

Canada:Already out of Round of 16 contention. They, however, can go on to spoil the party for others.

