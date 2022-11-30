Defending world champions France have already qualified for the Round of 16 with two wins in two matches. But, despite France claiming all 6 points, none of the remaining three teams is out of knockouts contention. All three of Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia are in the fray for the second spot in the next round.

In the final set of fixtures, France are up against Tunisia while Australia will square off against Denmark. Here's how the qualification scenario stands at present:

France:Already qualified.

Australia:With 3 points in their kitty, Australia occupy the second spot in the Group D standings. If they beat Denmark in their final group fixture, Australia will qualify for the Round of 16. A draw would also be enough for the Socceroos if France beat or draw against Tunisia.

Denmark:Nothing less than a victory keeps the Danes in Round of 16 contention. Denmark need to beat Australia in their final group match in order to qualify. A draw or a loss would see them crash out.

Tunisia:Up against the group leaders and defending world champions France, Tunisia need a victory to even be in contention of Round of 16 qualification. But, that might not be enough. Tunisia don't just need to add 3 points to their tally but they also need Denmark to either beat Australia or draw. In such a case, the second Round of 16 spot from Group D will be decided via goal difference between the three teams in contention.

