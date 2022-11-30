Argentina arrived into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favourites but suffered a stunning 1-2 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opener. La Albiceleste struggled for the most part of the match against Mexico before Lionel Messi found the net with a spectacular shot in the second half. Enzo Fernandez also unleashed a special strike to make it 2-0 for Argentina. The win took Argentina up to the second spot in Group C, with Poland still occupying the No. 1 spot, courtesy of a win and a draw. Coming into the last round of Group Stage matches, the qualification scenario for Group C teams is a little twisted.

All four teams in the Group C -- Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico -- are still in the fray for the two Round of 16 spots. Here's how the Round of 16 qualification scenario works:

Poland:Occupying the No. 1 spot, Poland will go through with a win or a draw against Argentina. A victory will confirm the group winners' spot for the Robert Lewandowski-led side while a draw would leave things in the hands of the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Poland can go through even if they lose, but for such a result Mexico would need to beat Saudi Arabia. In the case of a draw between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, the qualification scenario would come down to the goal difference.

Argentina:A victory confirms Argentina's qualification into the Round of 16 but a draw can also be enough if Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match also ends in a draw. If Mexico beat Saudi Arabia by a big margin and Argentina only draw against Poland, Lionel Messi's men will go out.

If Argentina lose, they will be out of the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia:Only behind Argentina on the basis of goal difference, Saudi Arabia go through if they beat Mexico. If Saudi Arabia draw, they would need Poland to either beat Argentina or lose by a big margin.

A defeat for the Middle Eastern side would see them crash out.

Mexico:With just one point to their name, Mexico's qualification chances a quite slim. They don't just need to beat Saudi Arabia but also hope for Poland to beat Argentina. If Poland vs Argentina match ends in a draw, the equation would come down to the goal difference between Argentina and Mexico.

