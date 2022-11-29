The FIFA World Cup has reached its interesting stage and ahead of the final group stage matches, all four teams in Group B -- England, Iran, Wales and the USA are in with a shout to make the Round Of 16. As things stand, England are at the top of Group B with four points while Iran are at the second spot with 3 points. USA and Wales are at the third and fourth spot respectively. On Wednesday (IST), England will square off against Wales while the USA will take on Iran.

Here's a look at the qualification scenario for all the four teams in contention

England: The Three Lions are the favourites to qualify for the Round of 16 from this group as they have four points now, and they had defeated Iran 6-2, which took care of their goal difference. With four points in the bag with a goal difference of +4, England can afford a defeat in their final game against Wales, however, if they are defeated by a big margin, then things can become tricky for them in terms of qualification.

Iran: Iran are the second-favourites to qualify from Group B for the Round Of 16. They currently have 3 points. If they defeat USA, then they are surely through to the knockout stage, and a draw will also be enough for them if Wales do not beat England.

USA: The USA have their destiny in their own hands, as they currently have 2 points. If they end up beating Iran, then they will make the Round Of 16 berth for the first time since 2014.

Wales: Wales face an uphill battle in order to make the knockout stage. With just one point in their kitty, Wales need to beat England to have any chance. If the match between USA and Iran forces a result, then a win for Wales would not be enough. However, if Wales end up winning their match, and USA-Iran play out a draw, then Wales and Iran would be tied on four points and the goal difference would be looked upon.

