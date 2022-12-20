The FIFA World Cup 2022 final turned out to be a humdinger, with France cancelling out Argentina's lead each time the South Americans went ahead. Kylian Mbappe's brace brought the score level 2-2 after Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria had put their team in front. In the extra-time, Messi struck from close-range to give Argentina a 3-2 lead but Mbappe completed his hat-trick only a few minutes later to make it 3-3. But, a few fans have now claimed that Messi's second goal in the match shouldn't have been allowed.

Messi's second goal of the final was a rebound effort after France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had saved the earlier attempt. Messi used his right foot to put the ball past Lloris to send Argentina 3-2 up. There were a few who thought that Messi could've been offside for the goal but that wasn't the case.

However, a few others have claimed that while Messi was about the put the ball in the back of the net, a few Argentina players had already stepped into the playing field. Hence, the goal shouldn't have been stood.

Here's the video of Messi's second goal in the final:

Here are the tweets:

Some suggestion that Lionel Messi's second goal should have been disallowed because 2 Argentina subs stepped onto the pitch to celebrate just before the ball crossed the line.



To the letter of the law perhaps, but it is far too insignificant to be within the remit of the VAR. pic.twitter.com/ZyL5c2k9eJ — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) December 19, 2022

Just had a look at the third Argentina goal, 3 subs were on the pitch before the ball crossed the line. Shouldn't that be disallowed? pic.twitter.com/dJC33aDiRR — Paul Evans-Cornish (@Paul_EC) December 18, 2022

2 Argentina subs on the pitch as the ball crossed the line - should it have counted? #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RU8cQwdzwU — Ryan (@RyanHulls) December 18, 2022

The official FIFA rules state: "If, after a goal is scored, the referee realises, before play restarts, that there was an extra person on the field of play when the goal was scored the referee must disallow the goal."

French outlet L'Equipe wrote on the matter: “Except that the goal is invalid If we strictly apply the rules. When Messi volleys Hugo Lloris' save, some emotionally-charged Argentine substitutes are already on the pitch, ready to celebrate. Which is strictly prohibited.”

Messi's second goal wasn't enough for Argentina to win the match as Mbappe's penalty in the extra-time cancelled it out. The match went into the penalty shootout where the fate of the contest was eventually decided. Argentina emerged triumphant 4-2 in the shootout to lift the World Cup for the third time in their history.

In the aftermath of the result, the debate over Argentina's third goal (Messi's second) continues on social media.

