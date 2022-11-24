FIFA World Cup 2022, Uruguay vs South Korea Live: South Korea and Uruguay have cancelled each other out in a Group H clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium. In the first-half, Uruguay captain Diego Godin rattled the post with his header while Hwang Ui-jo came close to scoring for South Korea. Both teams have had plenty of opening but haven't converted them. Earlier, Son Heung-min was named in the starting XI in South Korea's opening World Cup match despite wearing a mask after facial surgery. The Spurs attacker and South Korean skipper had surgery earlier this month after suffering a fracture around his left eye in a collision during a Champions League game. "Son can play and will be able to play," Bento said on Wednesday. It remains to be seen to what extent the South Korean talisman features, with the Portuguese boss cautioning: "He knows and we know that after this injury we cannot take any risks." The 30-year-old Son has been training in Qatar in a mask and South Korean fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on his fitness. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Uruguay vs South Korea straight from Education City Stadium in Doha:

FIFA World Cup Live: Half-time! Uruguay 0-0 South Korea. Both teams had their chances. Uruguay captain Diego Godin rattled the post with his header while Hwang Ui-jo came close to scoring for South Korea. Plenty of football left to play in the second half.

FIFA World Cup live: Godin rattles the post! Diego Godin rattles the bottom of the post with his header. Koreas survive

FIFA World Cup live: Chance for Uruguay! Huge chance for Korea! Hwang Ui-jo blazes his effort just above the cross bar. Incredible play from the Asian. We still await the first goal

FIFA World Cup live: Son is on his bike! Son creating all sorts of problems to the Uruguayan backline with his pace and silky footwork. Tries a curler but his effort is cleared

FIFA World Cup live: Another Chance! That is another exquisite pass from Jose Gimenez. There was slight nudge on Darwin Nunez and that prevented him getting the shot away. But it all starts from that wonderful pass again. Olivera slashes the ball in but Suarez also fails to make connection

FIFA World Cup live: CHANCE! Uruguay almost find the back of the net. Federico Valverde gets on the end of a long ball. He takes a touch with his right foot, before quickly using his left foot to take the shot, which flies just over the post

FIFA World Cup live: Korea on top at the moment! Korea enjoying much of the ball in these opening 10 minutes. Uruguay struggling to keep possession.

FIFA World Cup live: Early Korean pressure! Heung-min Son floats one corner in but Uruguay clear it eventually. Koreans are on the charge, with their high line of pressing

FIFA World Cup live: We Are Underway! Uruguay vs South Korea Group H match kicks off at the Education City Stadium

FIFA World Cup live: Time for the national anthems! Both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems. Uruguay up first with their 'Orientales, la Patria o la Tumba', which is the longest national anthem in terms of duration.

FIFA World Cup live: Let's take a look at Uruguay's playing XI 7 of Uruguay's players in the starting XI play in Europe. Both Luis Suarez and goalkeeper Sergio Rochet play for Club Nacional back home. Diego Godin plays for Velez Sarsfield in Argentina. Martin Caceres, on the other hand, plays for LA Galaxy in the US

November 24 2022 18:10 (IST) FIFA World Cup live: Focus On Son! Son is fit and ready to start. Huge boost this for South Korea. He will be the main threat in front of goal.

For Uruguay, Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez both start. Mixture of experience and exuberance for La Celeste up front.

Hopefully, we are in for a cracked of a game. Son is fit and ready to start. Huge boost this for South Korea. He will be the main threat in front of goal.

FIFA World Cup live: Uruguay Starting XI Uruguay (4-1-2-3) - Sergio Rochet; Martin Caceres, Diego Godin (capt), Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera; Matias Vecino; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez; Coach: Diego Alonso

FIFA World Cup live: South Korea Starting XI South Korea (4-2-3-1) - Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Na Sang-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (capt); Hwang Ui-jo; Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

FIFA World Cup live: Hello and welcome! The second match of the day - a Group H encounter between Uruguay and South Korea will start in less than an hour!

