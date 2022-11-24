Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Switzerland and Cameroon face each other at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah in the opening match of Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday. It is worth noting that this is the first time in men's football that the two sides will be facing each other. While Switzerland hold the 15th spot in the FIFA rankings, Cameroon are at the 43rd position. The Swiss also finished ahead of Italy in their World Cup qualifying group to make it to the finals, while Cameroon stunned Algeria in qualifiers to earn a Qatar ticket. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Switzerland vs Cameroon straight from Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle November 24 2022 14:56 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: Starting lineups - Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Cameroon (4-3-3): Onana; Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai; Gouet, Hongla, Zambo Anguissa; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi. Share Link

November 24 2022 14:53 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: Hello guys! Hello everyone, welcome to this space! Switzerland and Cameroon play against each other at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah in the opening match of Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022 today. You will get all the updates related to the match here. Hello everyone, welcome to this space! Switzerland and Cameroon play against each other at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah in the opening match of Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022 today. You will get all the updates related to the match here. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA 2022 - A Cup For The Rich, A Cup For The Middle Class: Danish Journalist