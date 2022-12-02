Story ProgressBack to home
South Korea vs Portugal And Uruguay vs Ghana World Cup Group H Live Updates: Portugal Look To Maintain Their Winning Streak
FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs Portugal and Uruguay vs Ghana, Group H Live: South Korea will be going up against Portugal while Uruguay will be facing Ghana in their last Group H match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Friday
FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs Portugal Group H Live: Portugal Look To Maintain Their Winning Streak© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs Portugal and Uruguay vs Ghana Group H Live Updates:South Korea will be going up against Portugal while Uruguay will be facing Ghana in their last Group H match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Friday. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal are at the top of the points table and have qualified for the Round of 16 stage. On the other hand, South Korea are in the third position and will be eyeing a win, in order to qualify for the knockouts. (South Korea vs Portugal LIVE Matchcentre | Uruguay vs Ghana LIVE Matchcentre)
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H Football Matches between South Korea vs Portugal and Uruguay vs Ghana:
- 20:33 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE, GHA vs URU: Foul by Mohammed KudusGhana's Mohammed Kudus ends up doing a foul as he brutally tackles and brings his opponent down. It was an easy decision for referee Daniel Siebert.
- 20:29 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: We are underwayThe Group H matches between South Korea vs Portugal and Ghana vs Uruguay begins. Stay tuned for more.
- 20:25 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Time for national anthemsPlayers of all four teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. We are just few moments away from the match.
- 19:52 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE, KOR vs POR: Here are the lineupsSouth Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta.
- 19:49 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group H matches between South Korea vs Portugal and Ghana vs Uruguay.
