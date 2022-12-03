FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 Fixtures: Check Who Plays Whom And When In Knockout Stage
FIFA World Cup 2022: Match between Netherlands and USA at the Khalifa International Stadium starts the Round of 16.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar now enters its knock out stage. The tournament had started with total of 32 teams divided across eight different groups with each having four teams. The first and second toppers of each group have advanced to the next stage and that makes it now a fight between 16 teams for the coveted trophy. The fixtures of the knockout stage is out. Check out who will face whom and when at the ongoing mega event in Qatar.
Match: Netherlands vs USA
Date: December 3 (Saturday)
Start Time: 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Khalifa International Stadium
Match: Argentina vs Australia
Date: December 4 (Sunday)
Start Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Match: France vs Poland
Date: December 4 (Sunday)
Start Time: 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Al Thumama Stadium
Match: England vs Senegal
Date: December 5 (Monday)
Start Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium
Match: Japan vs Croatia
Date: December 5 (Monday)
Start Time: 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Al Janoub Stadium
Match: Brazil vs South Korea
Date: December 6 (Tuesday)
Start Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Stadium 974
Match: Morocco vs Spain
Date: December 6 (Tuesday)
Start Time: 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Education City Stadium
Match: Portugal vs Switzerland
Date: December 7 (Wednesday)
Start Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Lusail Stadium
(Note: All dates for matches are given according to the Indian Standard Time)