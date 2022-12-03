The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar now enters its knock out stage. The tournament had started with total of 32 teams divided across eight different groups with each having four teams. The first and second toppers of each group have advanced to the next stage and that makes it now a fight between 16 teams for the coveted trophy. The fixtures of the knockout stage is out. Check out who will face whom and when at the ongoing mega event in Qatar.

Match: Netherlands vs USA

Date: December 3 (Saturday)

Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

Match: Argentina vs Australia

Date: December 4 (Sunday)

Start Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Match: France vs Poland

Date: December 4 (Sunday)

Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

Match: England vs Senegal

Date: December 5 (Monday)

Start Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Match: Japan vs Croatia

Date: December 5 (Monday)

Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

Match: Brazil vs South Korea

Date: December 6 (Tuesday)

Start Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Stadium 974

Match: Morocco vs Spain

Date: December 6 (Tuesday)

Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Education City Stadium

Match: Portugal vs Switzerland

Date: December 7 (Wednesday)

Start Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Lusail Stadium

(Note: All dates for matches are given according to the Indian Standard Time)

