Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarter-Final Live Score: Focus On Lionel Messi-Virgil Van Dijk Battle As Netherlands Face Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Argentina Live Updates: Virgil van Dijk's Netherlands take on the Lionel Messi-led Argentina in a crunch second quarter-final tie of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday
Netherlands vs Argentina Quarter-Final Live Score: Can Virgil van Dijk stop Lionel Messi?© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Argentina Live Updates: Virgil van Dijk's Netherlands take on the Lionel Messi-led Argentina in a crunch second quarter-final tie of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday. Netherlands swept aside the United States of America 3-1 in their Round of 16 clash, while Argentina edged out Australia 2-1 in a nect-to-neck game. (Live Matchcentre)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Netherlands vs Argentina straight from the Lusail Stadium
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 23:52 (IST)Netherlands vs Argentina: Netherlands fans are all set
𝗙𝗔𝗡𝗦 are 𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙔!— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) December 9, 2022
@cruijffarena #HuisVanOranje #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mTPVBlfsrX
- 23:50 (IST)Netherlands vs Argentina: Here are the lineupsNetherlands (3-4-1-2) Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, Klaassen, F de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Depay, Bergwijn.Argentina (3-5-2) E Martinez; Romero, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez; Molina, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Acuna; Messi, Alvarez.
- 23:45 (IST)Netherlands vs Argentina: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Argentina, straight from the Lusail Stadium.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.