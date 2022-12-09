FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Argentina Live Updates: Virgil van Dijk's Netherlands take on the Lionel Messi-led Argentina in a crunch second quarter-final tie of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday. Netherlands swept aside the United States of America 3-1 in their Round of 16 clash, while Argentina edged out Australia 2-1 in a nect-to-neck game. (Live Matchcentre)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Netherlands vs Argentina straight from the Lusail Stadium

Netherlands vs Argentina: Netherlands fans are all set 𝗙𝗔𝗡𝗦 are 𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙔!



@cruijffarena #HuisVanOranje #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mTPVBlfsrX — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) December 9, 2022 Share Link

December 09 2022 23:50 (IST) Netherlands vs Argentina: Here are the lineups Netherlands (3-4-1-2) Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, Klaassen, F de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Depay, Bergwijn.

Argentina (3-5-2) E Martinez; Romero, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez; Molina, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Acuna; Messi, Alvarez. Share Link

December 09 2022 23:45 (IST) Netherlands vs Argentina: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Argentina, straight from the Lusail Stadium. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Argentina, straight from the Lusail Stadium. Share Link

