Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Spain, Morocco Share The Spoils In 1st Half; Score 0-0
FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Spain Live: Morocco will take on Spain in their Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Educational City Stadium on Tuesday.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Morocco vs Spain: Morocco eye quarterfinals spot against Spain© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 Live Updates:Morocco will take on Spain in their Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Educational City Stadium on Tuesday. Both the teams were in good touch during the group stages as Morocco finished as the Group F toppers while Spain ended up in second place in Group E. Spain lost only one game against Japan while Morocco remained unbeaten in the group stage. (LIVE Matchcentre)
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 football match between Morocco vs Spain, straight from Educational City Stadium:
- 21:03 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: Foul by RodriReferee Fernando Rapallini signals a foul after Spain's Rodri showcases his aggressive side on the field during a tackle.
- 21:00 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: No goal for Marco AsensioSpain's Marco Asensio receives a good pass from Jordi Alba and unleashes a brilliant shoot towards the target but it goes wide of the left post.
- 20:55 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: Good defence from SpainMorocco's Hakim Ziyech produces a good pass to his teammate but Spain's brilliant defence perfectly averts the coming threat and deny Morocco an easy goal.
- 20:51 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: Aymeric Laporte misses the targetSpain's Aymeric Laporte delivers a good pass to Jordi Alba. However, Alba's shot has too much power and the ball goes out of play.
- 20:43 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: Achraf Hakimi misses the free-kickMorocco miss out on a good opportunity to score as Achraf Hakimi produces a strong shot towards the target which goes over the crossbar.
- 20:41 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: Foul by GaviSpain's Gavi aggressively brings an opponent down and referee Fernando Rapallini wastes no time in showing a foul. Morocco get a free-kick.
- 20:38 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: Milestone for GaviGavi becomes the youngest player to start in a World Cup knockout game since Pele. Gavi is 18 years 123 days old while Pele was was 17 years 239 days when featured for Brazil.
- 20:33 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: We are underwayThe Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain begins with the latter taking the kick-off.
- 20:20 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: Spanish fans are all set
🇪🇸Who is your favourite Spanish player?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
- 19:47 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: Tight security at Educational City Stadium
Riot police at the ready for Morocco vs Spain. Lots of fans being held at the gates. pic.twitter.com/x8NKcEZ1nn— Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) December 6, 2022
- 19:39 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: Here are the lineupsMorocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.Spain: Simon, Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Asensio, Olmo.
- 19:38 (IST)Morocco vs Spain: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain, straight from the Educational City Stadium.
