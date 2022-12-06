FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 Live Updates:Morocco will take on Spain in their Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Educational City Stadium on Tuesday. Both the teams were in good touch during the group stages as Morocco finished as the Group F toppers while Spain ended up in second place in Group E. Spain lost only one game against Japan while Morocco remained unbeaten in the group stage. (LIVE Matchcentre)

Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 football match between Morocco vs Spain, straight from Educational City Stadium:

December 06 2022 21:03 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: Foul by Rodri Referee Fernando Rapallini signals a foul after Spain's Rodri showcases his aggressive side on the field during a tackle.

December 06 2022 21:00 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: No goal for Marco Asensio Spain's Marco Asensio receives a good pass from Jordi Alba and unleashes a brilliant shoot towards the target but it goes wide of the left post.

December 06 2022 20:55 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: Good defence from Spain Morocco's Hakim Ziyech produces a good pass to his teammate but Spain's brilliant defence perfectly averts the coming threat and deny Morocco an easy goal.

December 06 2022 20:51 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: Aymeric Laporte misses the target Spain's Aymeric Laporte delivers a good pass to Jordi Alba. However, Alba's shot has too much power and the ball goes out of play.

December 06 2022 20:43 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: Achraf Hakimi misses the free-kick Morocco miss out on a good opportunity to score as Achraf Hakimi produces a strong shot towards the target which goes over the crossbar.

December 06 2022 20:41 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: Foul by Gavi Spain's Gavi aggressively brings an opponent down and referee Fernando Rapallini wastes no time in showing a foul. Morocco get a free-kick.

December 06 2022 20:38 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: Milestone for Gavi Gavi becomes the youngest player to start in a World Cup knockout game since Pele. Gavi is 18 years 123 days old while Pele was was 17 years 239 days when featured for Brazil.

December 06 2022 20:33 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: We are underway The Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain begins with the latter taking the kick-off.

December 06 2022 20:20 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: Spanish fans are all set 🇪🇸Who is your favourite Spanish player?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022 Share Link

December 06 2022 19:47 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: Tight security at Educational City Stadium Riot police at the ready for Morocco vs Spain. Lots of fans being held at the gates. pic.twitter.com/x8NKcEZ1nn — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) December 6, 2022 Share Link

December 06 2022 19:39 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: Here are the lineups Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Spain: Simon, Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Asensio, Olmo. Share Link

December 06 2022 19:38 (IST) Morocco vs Spain: Hello and Welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain, straight from the Educational City Stadium.

