Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarter-Final Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo's Side Eyes Semis Spot
FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Portugal Live: The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will be going up against Morocco in the third quarterfinal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday
Morocco vs Portugal Quarter-Final Live Score: Portugal face Morocco in quarterfinal match© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Portugal Quarter-Final Live: The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will be going up against Morocco in the third quarterfinal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday. Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16 match, where Goncalo Ramos scored a hattrick. Meanwhile, Morocco defeated 2010 champions Spain to enter the quarterfinals. It will be an interesting clash as Morocco will look to become the first African team to the reach the semi-final of a World Cup. (LIVE Matchcentre)
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Morocco vs Portugal straight from the Al Thumama Stadium:
