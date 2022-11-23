FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Croatia Live: Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech starts on the right of a three-man attack for Morocco in their opening game of the World Cup against 2018 runners-up Croatia in Qatar. Ziyech only returned to the Morocco squad in September after more than a year out following a dispute with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic. Halilhodzic, who had also sidelined Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui for disciplinary reasons, was replaced by Walid Regragui in late August. Mazraoui lines up at left-back with Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi on the opposite side of the defence, while midfielder Selim Amallah is included having shaken off an injury. Croatia captain Luka Modric is among four players who started the 2018 final defeat by France in Moscow. Dejan Lovren, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic are also in the line-up for Zlatko Dalic's side. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Morocco and Croatia straight from Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Morocco vs Croatia LIVE: Morocco no push-overs! While Croatia are one of the major title-contenders, Morocco are no pushovers. This is their sixth World Cup appearance and they have several talented players.

November 23 2022 15:00 (IST) Morocco vs Croatia LIVE: Croatia Starting XI Croatia (4-3-3)

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic; Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

November 23 2022 14:59 (IST) Morocco vs Croatia LIVE: Morocco Starting XI Morocco (4-3-3)

Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt), Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Coach: Walid Regragui

Morocco vs Croatia LIVE: First encounter! This is the first match between the two teams at the FIFA World Cup. They have played each other only once, back in 1996. Croatia won that match in sudden-deaths.

Morocco vs Croatia LIVE Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Morocco and Croatia!

