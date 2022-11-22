Mexico vs Poland, FIFA World Cup, Live Updates: Match no. 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held between Mexico and Poland, at Stadium 974 in Rass Abou Aboud on Tuesday. It is the second Group C match of the day that had begun with Argentina's defeat against Saudi Arabia. Mexico are at the 13th spot in the FIFA rankings while Poland stand at the 26th place. Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will be in the spotlight as the match begins. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Mexico and Poland straight from Stadium 974 in Rass Abou Aboud

FIFA World Cup LIVE: Chris Beath the referee Chris Beath will be the referee officiating the game today. There are no clear favourites in the game although Robert Lewandowski's experience does put Poland a little ahead.

The Stadium 974 Story The Stadium 974, where the match is being held, is the first-ever temporary venue to host a World Cup contest. It has been made from 974 recycled shipping containers and will be used to host matches throughout the tournament, post which, the stadium will be dismantled and transported to be rebuilt in Maldonado, Uruguay which will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup

November 22 2022 20:42 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: Here are the line-ups Mexico XI: Ochoa; Sánchez, Montes, Héctor Moreno, Gallardo; Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez, Chávez; Lozano, Henry Martin, Vega

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash; Kaminski, Krychowiak, S.Szymanski, Zielinski, Zalewski; Lewandowski

