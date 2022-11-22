Story ProgressBack to home
Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Robert Lewandowski In Focus As Poland Look To Begin Campaign With A Win
FIFA World Cup 2022, Mexico vs Poland Live: Match no. 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be between Mexico and Poland, at Stadium 974 in Rass Abou Aboud on Tuesday
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Mexico vs Poland: Mexico face Poland in their Group C match© AFP
Mexico vs Poland, FIFA World Cup, Live Updates: Match no. 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held between Mexico and Poland, at Stadium 974 in Rass Abou Aboud on Tuesday. It is the second Group C match of the day that had begun with Argentina's defeat against Saudi Arabia. Mexico are at the 13th spot in the FIFA rankings while Poland stand at the 26th place. Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will be in the spotlight as the match begins. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Mexico and Poland straight from Stadium 974 in Rass Abou Aboud
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 21:12 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Chris Beath the refereeChris Beath will be the referee officiating the game today. There are no clear favourites in the game although Robert Lewandowski's experience does put Poland a little ahead.
- 20:47 (IST)The Stadium 974 StoryThe Stadium 974, where the match is being held, is the first-ever temporary venue to host a World Cup contest. It has been made from 974 recycled shipping containers and will be used to host matches throughout the tournament, post which, the stadium will be dismantled and transported to be rebuilt in Maldonado, Uruguay which will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup
- 20:42 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Here are the line-upsMexico XI: Ochoa; Sánchez, Montes, Héctor Moreno, Gallardo; Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez, Chávez; Lozano, Henry Martin, VegaPoland XI: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash; Kaminski, Krychowiak, S.Szymanski, Zielinski, Zalewski; Lewandowski
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.