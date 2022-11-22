Story ProgressBack to home
Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Will Denmark Get On Winning Ways In Opening Match vs Tunisia
FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Live: Denmark will take on Tunisia in their Group D match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, at Education City Stadium on Tuesday
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Denmark vs Tunisia: Denmark to face Tunisia in Group D encounter© AFP
Denmark vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup, Live Updates: Denmark will take on Tunisia in their Group D match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, at Education City Stadium on Tuesday. Currently, Denmark are at the 10th spot in the FIFA rankings while Tunisia are at the 30th place. It will be interesting clash as both the sides will put their best forward to register a win in their opening game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Denmark and Tunisia straight from Education City Stadium
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:45 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: This is how Tunisia's lineup going to look likeTUN XI: Dahmen, Dräger, Bronn, Meriah, Talbi, Abdi, Ben Slimane, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Jebali, Msakni.
- 17:44 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Here is Denmark's lineupDEN XI: Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen, Kristensen, Höjbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Eriksen, Skov Olsen, Dolberg.
- 17:44 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup match between Denmark and Tunisia. Live actions begins at 6:30 PM.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.