FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in exactly 14 days time in Qatar with the hosts taking on South America outfit Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 20. This is the first time a country from the Middle East is hosting the World Cup with the hosts Qatar drawn in Group A along with Ecuador, African Champions Senegal and the Netherlands. Initially, Qatar and Ecuador were set to face off on November 21, on November 21, but the match was preponed to ensure that the hosts play the first game of the tournament, which has been the custom since 2006. The tournament will be played across eight venues, with the final set to be played at the Lusail Stadium on 18th of December.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, here is a list of all the fixtures, groups, date, time and venues:

Groups:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Fixtures:

Group stage

Sunday, November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm)

Monday, November 21

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Tuesday, November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 1pm)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, 10pm)

Wednesday, November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, 1pm)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Thursday, November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, 1pm)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Friday, November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 1pm)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, 4pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Saturday, November 26

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, 1pm)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Sunday, November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 1pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, 4pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Monday, November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, 1pm)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Tuesday, November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, 6pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, 6pm)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, 10pm)

Wednesday, November 30

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, 6pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, 6pm)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, 10pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Thursday, December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 6pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, 6pm)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, 10pm)

Friday, December 2

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, 6pm)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, 6pm)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, 10pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Saturday, December 3

Game 49 - Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, 6pm)

Game 50 - Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Sunday, December 4

Game 52 - Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, 6pm)

Game 51 - Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Monday, December 5

Game 53 - Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, 6pm)

Game 54 - Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, 10pm)

Tuesday, December 6

Game 55 - Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, 6pm)

Game 56 - Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Game 58 - Winners of 53 vs Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, 6pm)

Game 57 - Winners of 49 vs Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Saturday, December 10

Game 59 - Winners of 55 vs Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, 6pm)

Game 60 - Winners of 51 vs Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Game 61 - Winners of 57 vs Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Wednesday, December 14

Game 62 - Winners of 59 vs Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Promoted

Third place playoff

Saturday, December 17 (Khalifa International Stadium, 10pm)

Final

Sunday, December 18 (Lusail Stadium, 6pm)