Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup Live Score: Muller Stars For Germany; No Fullkrug
FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany Group E Live: The Germans suffered a stunning opening defeat to Japan but salvaged a draw with Spain in their next game
FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany Group E Live: Germany will battle to avoid the humiliation of another first-round exit at the World Cup on Thursday. Despite being holders, Germany were eliminated at the group stage four years ago in Russia, and they are desperate to avoid a repeat when they play Costa Rica in Group E. The Germans suffered a stunning opening defeat to Japan but salvaged a draw with Spain in their next game. Germany must beat Costa Rica to stand a chance of progressing, and even then goal difference could still be a factor. Costa Rica began their campaign on the wrong end of a 7-0 defeat to Spain but they proved their mettle with a subsequent 1-0 win over Japan and are still in contention to qualify. (Japan vs Spain Live Matchcentre | Costa Rica vs Germany Live Matchcentre)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group E Football Matches between Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany:
- 23:43 (IST)FIFA WC, JAP vs ESP: Here are the lineupsJapan: Gonda, Itakura, Yoshida, Taniguchi, Junya Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo, Kamada, Maeda, Kubo. Subs: Kawashima, Yamane, Endo, Shibasaki, Doan, Mitoma, Minamino, Tomiyasu, Asano, Sakai, Machino, Ueda, Schmidt, Soma, Hiroki Ito.Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Rodri, Pau Torres, Balde, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Williams, Morata, Olmo. Subs: Sanchez, Garcia, Llorente, Koke, Asensio, Ferran Torres, Raya, Guillamon, Pino, Jordi Alba, Carlos Soler, Carvajal, Sarabia, Laporte, Fati.
- 23:39 (IST)FIFA WC, COS vs GER: Have a look at Germany's lineup
Your #GER line-up to face #CRC#FIFAWorldCup #CRCGER pic.twitter.com/gF06duuWyT— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) December 1, 2022
- 23:37 (IST)FIFA WC, COS vs GER: Have a look at Costa Rica's lineup
𝙇𝙊𝙎 𝘿𝙀 𝙇𝘼 𝙎𝙀𝙇𝙀— FCRF (@fedefutbolcrc) December 1, 2022
¡VAMOS MUCHACHOS! 🇨🇷🇨🇷🇨🇷#FCRF #LaSele #PuraVidaEnQatar22 #qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RcJ5PzeQhu
- 23:36 (IST)FIFA WC: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group E matches between Spain and Japan and Germany and Costa Rica.