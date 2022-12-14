FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco Live Updates: France will be going up against Morocco in the second semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday (IST). The 2018-defending champions successfully defeated Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 match and England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Morocco miraculously defeated the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal, to become the first African nation to qualify for the semis. The winner of this clash will be facing Argentina in the final showdown on Sunday. (LIVE Matchcentre)

Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match between France and Morocco straight from the Al Bayt Stadium:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA 2022: World Cup Of Missed Penalties