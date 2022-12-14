Story ProgressBack to home
FIFA World Cup 2022, France and Morocco, Semi-Final Live: Les Bleus Aim To Set Final Date With Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022 France and Morocco Semi-Final Live: France will be going up against Morocco in the second semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday (IST).
France and Morocco Semi-Final Live Score: France will face Morocco in semi-final match© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco Live Updates: France will be going up against Morocco in the second semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday (IST). The 2018-defending champions successfully defeated Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 match and England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Morocco miraculously defeated the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal, to become the first African nation to qualify for the semis. The winner of this clash will be facing Argentina in the final showdown on Sunday. (LIVE Matchcentre)
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match between France and Morocco straight from the Al Bayt Stadium:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.