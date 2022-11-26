FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Denmark Live: France are enjoying much of the possession against Denmark in a Group D match at the Stadium 974. Adrien Rabiot came close to open the scoring but Kasper Schmeichel was alert to parry away his header from a resulting corner. France defeated Australia 4-1 in their opening match, while the Danes drew 0-0 with Tunisia in their opening game but know a positive result against France at Stadium 974 will leave them well placed in Group D before playing Australia in their final match. Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark defeated France home and away in the Nations League and arrived in Qatar as one of the pre-tournament dark horses. The two teams also met in the group stage at the last World Cup, playing out the only goalless draw four years ago in Russia. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between France and Denmark straight from Stadium 974 in Doha

November 26 2022 22:20 (IST) FIFA World Cup: HALF-TIME! France had their moments but Denmark were up to the challenge to deny them on a couple of occasions. It stays goalless at the break. France had their moments but Denmark were up to the challenge to deny them on a couple of occasions. It stays goalless at the break. Share Link

November 26 2022 22:15 (IST) FIFA World Cup: THAT'S A RASH TACKLE! Kounde gets booked for a late and clumsy challenge on Nelsson, who was down for a while. That seemed a bit sour but luckily, he is back on his feet Kounde gets booked for a late and clumsy challenge on Nelsson, who was down for a while. That seemed a bit sour but luckily, he is back on his feet Share Link

November 26 2022 21:45 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Chance for France! Theo Hernandez teases a lovely cross to the far post for Rabiot, who rises above his marker to nod the ball down. Giroud is in the middle and attempts to hit his finish on the volley but he misses the ball. Denmark clear away the danger Theo Hernandez teases a lovely cross to the far post for Rabiot, who rises above his marker to nod the ball down. Giroud is in the middle and attempts to hit his finish on the volley but he misses the ball. Denmark clear away the danger Share Link

November 26 2022 21:32 (IST) FIFA World Cup: KICK-OFF! We are underway at the Stadium 974 We are underway at the Stadium 974 Share Link

November 26 2022 20:57 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Here are the starting XIs France XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Dembele, Mbappe, Giroud.

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Andersen, Nelsson, Maehle, Christensen, Hojbjerg, Lindstrom, Eriksen, Kristensen, Damsgaard, Cornelius. Share Link

November 26 2022 20:55 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a Group D match between defending champions France and Denmark. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a Group D match between defending champions France and Denmark. Share Link

