FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs USA Live: England eye a place in the Round of 16 as they take on the United States of America in their second match at the Al Bayt Stadium. England head into the game, knowing that a win would guarantee them a place in the last 16. The Harry Kane-led side kicked off their campaign with a 6-2 hammering of Iran who defeated Wales 2-0 in a Group B match earlier in the day. The USA knocked England out of the 1950 tournament with one of the biggest shocks in World Cups and in 2010 held a star-studded team to a 1-1 draw, a game which is remembered for a howler by English goalkeeper Rob Green. England are still bidding for a first major tournament title since winning the World Cup on home soil in 1966. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between England and USA straight from the Al Bayt Stadium

FIFA World Cup Live: Here are the starting XIs England XI: Pickford, Shaw, Rice, Stokes, Maguire, Kane, Sterling, Trippier, Saka, Mount, Bellingham

USA XI: Turner, Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest, Musah, Adams, McKennie, Pulisic, Wright, Weah Share Link

November 25 2022 23:39 (IST) FIFA World Cup Live: Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Group B match between England and the USA. A win for England would guarantee them a place in the Round of 16. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Group B match between England and the USA. A win for England would guarantee them a place in the Round of 16. Share Link

