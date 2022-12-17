Story ProgressBack to home
Croatia vs Morocco Live, FIFA World Cup 2022, Third Place Play-off: Starting Line-Ups For Croatia-Morocco 3rd Place Playoff Out
FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs Morocco Live: Croatia will take on Morocco in the third place play-off match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday
Croatia vs Morocco Third Place Play-off Live: Croatia take on Morocco© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Morocco Live Updates: Luka Modric earned his 162nd cap as he was named in the starting XI for Croatia in Saturday's World Cup third-place play-off against Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made five changes from the team beaten 3-0 by Argentina in the semi-finals, bringing Lovro Majer into the midfield in place of Marcelo Brozovic. Hakim Ziyech is captaining Morocco, with Romain Saiss among the substitutes after injury forced him off early in the 2-0 semi-final loss to France. (LIVE Matchcentre)
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match between Croatia and Morocco straight from the Khalifa International Stadium:
- 20:21 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Hakim Ziyech to lead MoroccoHakim Ziyech captains Morocco, with Romain Saiss among the substitutes after injury forced him off early in the 2-0 semi-final loss to France.
- 20:21 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Five changes for CroatiaCroatia coach Zlatko Dalic made five changes from the team beaten 3-0 by Argentina in the semi-finals, bringing Lovro Majer into the midfield in place of Marcelo Brozovic.
- 20:10 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Luka Modric earns his 162nd cap for CroatiaLuka Modric earns his 162nd cap as he starts for Croatia in Saturday's World Cup third-place play-off against Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium.
- 19:43 (IST)FIFA WC Live: Croatia Starting XICroatia (3-5-2) - Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo; Mislav Orsic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric (capt), Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic; Marko Livaja, Andrej Kramaric; Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)
- 19:42 (IST)FIFA WC: Morocco Starting XIMorocco (4-1-2-3) - Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Yahya Attiat Allah; Sofyan Amrabat; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Bilal El Khannouss; Hakim Ziyech (capt), Youssef En Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal; Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR)
- 19:38 (IST)Hello and welcome!Croatia and Morocco will be playing their last match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today in the third place playoff!
