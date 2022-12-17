FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Morocco Live Updates: Luka Modric earned his 162nd cap as he was named in the starting XI for Croatia in Saturday's World Cup third-place play-off against Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made five changes from the team beaten 3-0 by Argentina in the semi-finals, bringing Lovro Majer into the midfield in place of Marcelo Brozovic. Hakim Ziyech is captaining Morocco, with Romain Saiss among the substitutes after injury forced him off early in the 2-0 semi-final loss to France. (LIVE Matchcentre)

Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match between Croatia and Morocco straight from the Khalifa International Stadium:

December 17 2022 20:21 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Hakim Ziyech to lead Morocco Hakim Ziyech captains Morocco, with Romain Saiss among the substitutes after injury forced him off early in the 2-0 semi-final loss to France.

December 17 2022 20:21 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Five changes for Croatia Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made five changes from the team beaten 3-0 by Argentina in the semi-finals, bringing Lovro Majer into the midfield in place of Marcelo Brozovic.

December 17 2022 20:10 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Luka Modric earns his 162nd cap for Croatia Luka Modric earns his 162nd cap as he starts for Croatia in Saturday's World Cup third-place play-off against Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium.

December 17 2022 19:43 (IST) FIFA WC Live: Croatia Starting XI Croatia (3-5-2) - Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo; Mislav Orsic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric (capt), Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic; Marko Livaja, Andrej Kramaric; Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

December 17 2022 19:42 (IST) FIFA WC: Morocco Starting XI Morocco (4-1-2-3) - Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Yahya Attiat Allah; Sofyan Amrabat; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Bilal El Khannouss; Hakim Ziyech (capt), Youssef En Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal; Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR)

December 17 2022 19:38 (IST) Hello and welcome! Croatia and Morocco will be playing their last match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today in the third place playoff!

